Hamdan bin Rashid issues Decision on ‘Marking Tobacco and Tobacco Products Scheme’ from January

The Decision stated that the Scheme will go into effect as of 1st January, 2019, affecting all types of cigarettes sold locally – whether imported or locally produced – with plans to gradually expand the scheme to include all tobacco products, which will be digitally tracked, from production and until they reach the end-consumer, to guarantee full compliance with excise tax requirements on tobacco products.

The Authority explained that the scheme establishes an integrated, accurate and effective control framework that supports its efforts to combat tax evasion, in collaboration with the relevant authorities, and to implement a unified set of procedures to safeguard taxable persons’ rights and maintain transparency in operations.

The FTA stressed the need for tobacco suppliers to abide by the scheme in order to avoid penalties, which could include being banned from exercising their business activities until full compliance is achieved. The scheme facilitates inspection and control procedures at customs ports and markets to prohibit the sale of products where due taxes have not been collected. Marks will be placed on the packaging of tobacco products and registered in the FTA’s database; they contain data that can be read using special devices.

The Federal Tax Authority asserted that the new Decision is in line with its efforts to collect taxes, combat tax evasion in cooperation with relevant authorities, and implement unified procedures to guarantee the rights and duties of taxable persons and ensure transparency in the procedures governing their dealings with the Authority.