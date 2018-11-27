General Motors shuttering plants, cutting 15% of workforce

The moves include shuttering seven plants worldwide as the company responds to changing customer preferences and focuses on popular trucks and SUVs and increasingly on electric models. Wall Street cheered the actions, while US and Canadian leaders expressed outrage.

The closures also drew sharp criticism from the US and Canadian labor union representing GM workers, which accused the company of shifting production overseas at the expense of North American workers.

The job cuts from GM's current 180,000-strong work force will be particularly stinging in politically crucial areas of Ohio and Michigan, a region US President Donald Trump has promised to revive.

Still, GM will shutter three North American auto assembly plants next year: the Oshawa plant in Ontario, Canada; Hamtramck in Detroit, Michigan and Lordstown in Warren, Ohio.

In addition, GM will close two US propulsion plants which produce batteries and transmissions n Baltimore, Maryland and Warren, Michigan, as well two unidentified plants outside of North America.

The company already had announced plans to cease operations at its Gunsan, South Korea plant.

While the company said in its quarterly earnings late last month that it saw costs jump by $400 million due to Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum, a spokeswoman said the latest decisions "are not related to any recent trade or tariff decisions."