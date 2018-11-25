ASIO to participate in the Big 5 Exhibition

“We are pleased to announce our participation in The Big 5 exhibition in Dubai. Our participation will pave the way for new partnerships and investments into ASIO,” said, Ahmed Juma Al Musharrekh, Acting Commercial Director at Al Saja’a Industrial Oasis.

The Big 5 is the region’s largest and most influential event for the construction industry where thousands of companies and professionals meet to discuss their future needs and expansion plans.

Al Musharrekh continued, “We believe The Big 5 is a great platform to connect with people and companies with interest to establish or expand their businesses and require industrial lands for the same.”

Al Saja’a Industrial Oasis is an advanced model of industrial complexes, as it allows investors to benefit from world-class infrastructure, which includes an advanced road network, an integrated fire-fighting network, well-paved areas, enhanced facilities and services, gas grid, street lighting with environmentally friendly ‘Led’ lighting, spacious parking spaces and excellent service areas. Spread across 14 million square feet area with 353 plots of land for light, medium and multi-purpose industrial uses and retail outlets, Al Saja’a Industrial Oasis is a perfect destination for all business needs.

Al Saja’a Industrial Oasis was launched by Sharjah Asset Management Company in October 2015, as part of its commitment to the Emirate's vision to build a strong diversified economy in order to enhance competitiveness and prosperity.

The Big 5 is one of the most significant construction events, and the 39th edition of the mega-exhibition will be held under the theme “Shaping the Future of Construction” next week. At the exhibition, ASIO will be located at Stand # SS1 C151, Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, Dubai World Trade Centre.