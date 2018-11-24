SCCI showcases its initiatives at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival

The festival, which was held under the patronage of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sheraa, took place during November 20-21 at the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club. The participation of the Chamber as a silver sponsor to the festival is due to the chamber’s role in strategically participating to ensure the success of the emirate’s economic events, and to translate its efforts towards promoting the concepts of social responsibility.

His Excellency Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI, and the chamber’s youth council, both participated in the "Future Entrepreneur's Lab" launched by "Sheraa" during this edition of the festival, in cooperation with the local youth councils of the country.

Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for Members Services at the SCCI, presented a workshop entitled “What the Sharjah Chamber can offer to Entrepreneurs and Emerging Projects?”

Shattaf stressed the keenness of the Sharjah Chamber to translate the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support entrepreneurs, as they are considered a key pillar for enhancing the competitiveness of Sharjah's economy. He pointed out that the Chamber launched several initiatives aimed at supporting entrepreneurs, including the “Sharjah Entrepreneurial Award for people with Disabilities,” and the “Sharjah Entrepreneurial Award,” which are part of the Sharjah Economic Excellence Network Award. He added that the chamber also organises an Entrepreneurship Forum among other initiatives.

Khalid Abdullah Shweitar, Chairman of the Chamber’s Youth Council, stated that the council’s participation in the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival and in the Future Entrepreneur's Lab program is due to council’s mission to contribute in accelerating the emirate’s development by introducing leadership initiatives in both the chamber and beyond.