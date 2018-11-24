"ESMA" is looking to facilitate trade with "food and beverage manufacturers"

On the sidelines of his meeting with Mr. Saleh Abdullah Lootah, Chairman of the Group, His Excellency Abdullah Al Maeeni, Director General of ESMA, stressed the need to constantly update UAE regulations that guarantee the protection of consumer and merchant rights.

He explained the most important opportunities for joint cooperation and the role of the Authority in supporting and strengthening the national industry, which increases the competitiveness of national products.

As well as the development of standards for food and products in a manner that distinguishes national products when competing locally and externally. He added.

The Authority, in cooperation with the Food and Beverage Industry Group, will organize a roundtable discussion at the “SIAL Middle East exhibition” next month in Abu Dhabi to listen to the proposals of producers and suppliers in the industry sector. Food and beverage, and discuss the best ways to coordinate, cooperate and facilitate the production process.

ESMA is interested in listening to the views of producers and suppliers on a regular basis, in a step aimed at facilitating their work in coordination and integration with other concerned government bodies in order to remove any obstacles facing them and increase trade exchange between the UAE and its trading partners.

Through our development of technical regulations that determine acceptable levels of quality according to international best practices.

Mr. Saleh Abdullah Lootah said that the food and beverage industry group is keen to achieve the quality of the local product to the products of the developed countries through continuous coordination and awareness workshops for traders, producers and suppliers in cooperation with the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology – ESMA.