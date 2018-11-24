Sharjah Islamic Bank opens its new branch in Al Ain

Nabil Abou Alwan, Head of Retail Banking Group at Sharjah Islamic Bank.at Sharjah Islamic Bank inaugurated the new branch, which witnessed the attendance of major customers and a group of VIPs in Al Ain city.

"We are pleased to open our second branch in Al Ain City, which will allow us to serve a wider range of customers, individuals, businesses and institutions. While the new branch will help us offer a wide variety of services, it will also serve instrumental in offering services in compliance with Islamic shariah law,” said Nabil Abou Alwan.

The new branch, in line with the Bank's philosophy of serving customers for 12 hours continuously will run from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, and for six days a week. It aims to facilitate the Bank's customers in Al Ain, enable them to visit the Bank and take advantage of its diversified services.

Head of Retail Banking Group affirmed that the Bank's management was eager to select an important location for the new branch of "Al Ain Square" project. One of the most important and latest projects of Al Ain Sports Club, which is in the circuit of Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Towayya region, is regarded as one of the top luxury housing areas in Al Ain City. The locality, which is home to several ministries and government bodies, is easily accessible from different parts of the city. The new branch also provides special parking for customers, visitors and clients of the branch.

Abou Alwan pointed out that Sharjah Islamic Bank always looks forward to enhancing its contribution to the economic development process. Moreover, exceeding the customers’ expectations and meeting their personal, business and varied other needs is in line with the Bank’s work strategy. The bank strives hard to support its clients with best services and has introduced a number of strategic channels and smart and electronic devices that cater to customers round the clock and all days of a week.