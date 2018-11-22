Sharjah Airport receives inaugural PIA flight from Sialkot

His Excellency Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), and His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qasimi, Director of SAA, welcomed the inaugural flight after it landed on the runway at Sharjah Airport to a traditional water salute. Moazzam Ahmad Khan, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Asim Vardag ,PIA’s regional Manager and a number of directors and officials from SAA and representatives of strategic partners operating at the Airport attended a reception held for PIA’s crew and officials.

Ali Salem Al Midfa said the new route was in line with the fruitful and constructive cooperation between the two organisations. It is also a sign of PIA’s trust in the services and facilities provided to all companies operating at Sharjah Airport in accordance with the highest international standards. He added, “We hope the direct flight between Sharjah and Sialkot will be a success for PIA. The new route offers more options to passengers wishing to visit Pakistan for leisure or business.”

Moazzam Ahmad Khan said opening of this route will provide hassle free travel experience to large number of Pakistanis living in the Northern Emirates of UAE, and this will further strengthen the economic and social ties between the two countries.

Asim Vardag, PIA’s Regional manager said, “Sialkot, with its central location, is very convenient for UAE resident Pakistanis visiting their homes in various cities of central Punjab. PIA was the initiator of this route and with re-launching of current twice weekly frequency every Tuesday and Saturday, the connectivity has been restored.