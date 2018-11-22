Tesla cuts China car prices to absorb hit from trade war tariffs

The electric carmaker, led by billionaire CEO Elon Musk, said it will cut prices of the two models by 12-26 percent to make the cars more "affordable" in the world's top auto market, where sales of so-called new-energy vehicles are rising fast.

The move comes amid severe trade tensions between China and the United States, which has seen extra tariffs slapped on U.S. imports into the country, including automobiles, hurting Tesla which imports all the cars it currently sells in the market.

"We are absorbing a significant part of the tariff to help make our cars more affordable for customers in China," Tesla said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The move marks a shift from July when Tesla was one of the first U.S. carmakers to raise prices in the market in response to tariffs. The firm hiked prices then on its Model X and S cars by about 20 percent.