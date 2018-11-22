Abdullah Al Saleh: “UAE EPF” has fruitful results

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh has expressed his pleasure to organise the UAE Economic Planning Forum in the emirate of Sharjah, emphasising that the UAE EPF is an opportunity of coordination between the economic departments in the country and the Ministry of Economy, aiming at exchanging experiences on the UAE’s best practices of economic development.

Commenting on the Forum, His Excellency Abdullah Al Saleh has further lauded the importance of timing in which the Forum is taking place, seeking to meet the UAE’s objectives in sustainable economic development and achieve the highest levels of economic diversification.