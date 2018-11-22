Asian markets steady as US takes a break

But analysts warned the tepid uplift in New York Wednesday should not be interpreted as a sign of the start of a recovery from the recent carnage on global stock markets.

Investor sentiment remains fragile following the volatility that has swept markets since October, while the OECD has warned the world economy has peaked and faced a slowdown as it confronts the Trump administration's trade war and tighter monetary conditions.

Crude prices resumed their downward trajectory Thursday, after a brief recovery on Wednesday.

Crude prices have fallen by almost 30 percent from four-year highs touched at the start of October. Oil analysts attribute the pullback to high supply as well as a weakening global growth outlook.