Ikea cuts 7,500 jobs in e-commerce push

The job cuts affect almost five percent of staff at Ingka Holding, Ikea's parent group. Ikea is its biggest brand with 367 stores in 30 countries and 160,000 employees.

Jobs will be cut across the globe, an Ikea spokesman told AFP.

Ikea, via Ingka, will at the same time recruit 11,500 people in the next two years to meet the company's "digital capabilities" and its plans to open around 30 new stores.

The company, famous for its flatpack DIY furniture, has been opening city centre shops in response to changing lifestyles, since fewer people own cars.

In October, Ingka reported sales of 34.8 billion euros ($40 billion) for its 2017-2018 reporting year, up by two percent from the previous year, which it attributed to stronger online sales and store openings.

Ikea stores welcomed 838 million visitors in 30 countries, three percent more than a year earlier.

The company's web page meanwhile had 2.4 billion visitors, up by 10 percent.

The group also said its "Click & Collect" service, which enables consumers to order online and pick up their products in store, and "TaskRabbit", which offers buyers at-home assembly help in the US and Britain, were developing well.