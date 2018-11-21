Sultan bin Hadda: UAE EPF delivers a message to everyone that UAE economy is strong

He also thanked the Ministry of Economy and the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi as well as all partners for their efforts to make this Forum a success.

SEDD Chairman pointed out that UAE Economic Planning Forum that is held in Sharjah this year discusses international, regional and local economic challenges. But it also places great aspirations and hopes at the country’s level, including diversifying the economy, anticipating sustainable development standards, raising the knowledge and innovation component of society and enhancing the competitive position of the economy. He carried on that it should have an economic and social values and pays attention to the continuous development of intelligent infrastructure and the stimulation of the locomotive sectors in the economy. Then, he stressed on the importance of providing job opportunities to the citizens that are based on sustainability and continuous development of the innate and innovative capabilities of such citizens.

Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi illustrated that the economic and developmental challenges that have passed through the country, have passed through the emirate of Sharjah too. Such thing required the Department to double the effort to increase the GDP, which achieved growth in the emirate of 4.7% at current prices last year. He carried on that Sharjah adopts a model that applies the concept of "economic balance" as an alternative to the concept of "economic growth," as no sector occupies more than 20% of the GDP of the emirate. He added that it also focused on social and personal development in the GDP of the Emirate While the industrial sector grew by 7.5%, an indicator of the emirate's interest in the human dimension of development. He clarified that the Department has invested in human capital through many programs and activities such as program of leadership, training of about 100 students, as well as sending employees to Japan, Korea and Spain. Also, it has supported the application of tax rates in the country, the creation of markets and the consumer and the formation of Commercial Officers and teams to protect consumers.