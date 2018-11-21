Fahim Al Qasimi: UAE EPF develops strategic planning for our economy

Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of inauguration the fifth session of UAE Economic Planning Forum (UAE EPF), Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, has highlighted the importance of the Forum, stressing that it is an opportunity to develop strategic planning for our economy and share various thoughts and ideas between all the stakeholders in the United Arab Emirates.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, commenting on how this Forum may help in boosting Sharjah’s economic position in the future, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi said, “By working closely with our partners like, the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), Sharjah Economic Development Department “SEDD” and listening to our stakeholders in the private sectors, like Bee'ah, we identify the opportunities that exist within the economy for investors."
 
Commenting on the Forum which is organised by the Sharjah Economic Development Department “SEDD” and the UAE Ministry of Economy, under the slogan “Future Economy Accelerators.. Knowledge.. Innovation.. and Developing Human Cadres”, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi has expressed his pleasure with the  organisation of this Forum which enhances policies that support women empowerment and the private sectors that help to grow to the level of a fantastic infrastructure. 
 
Concluding his statement, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi looked forward to sharing more ideas with the public.