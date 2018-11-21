SCCI announced activities of East Coast Marine Environment Festival

The announcement was made during a press conference that was held on Monday, which revealed the details of the upcoming edition of the festival. The mega- event will be hosted by the city of Kalba during November 22-24, in cooperation with the Kalba City Municipality, the Sharjah International Marine Club, the Kalba Fishermen's Association, and the Kalba Ladies Club.

The conference, which was held at the chamber’s branch in Kalba City, included the presence of Khalil Al Mansouri, Director of Branch Management at the SCCI and Branch Manager at the Khorfakkan Branch; Sultan Obaid Al Zaabi, General Coordinator of the Festival; Mohammed Ibrahim bin Shamal, Vice President of the Kalba Cooperative Society for Fishermen; and a representative of the Kalba City Municipality, in addition to a number of committees that will participate in the event.

Khalil Al Mansouri, Director of Branch Management at the SCCI and Branch Manager at the Khorfakkan Branch, stressed that the festival is one of Sharjah Chamber’s initiatives that aims to contribute in revitalizing the economy in various regions of the Emirate. He added that the festival, which will be hosted by the city of Kalba, will contribute in encouraging the business community to continuously take advantage of this type of event.

Sultan Obaid Al Zaabi, General Coordinator of the Festival, remarked that the 2nd edition of the festival will reflect the Chamber’s keenness in highlighting Kalba City’s historical culture and heritage by providing a variety of entertainment, cultural and heritage events.

Mohammed Ibrahim bin Shamal, Vice President of the Kalba Cooperative Society for Fishermen, pointed out that the society’s participation in the festival will be different in the 2nd edition of the event. He added that the society will offer a number of demonstrations to showcase boats, traditional marine equipment, and tips and techniques to help visitors learn how to fish.

The festival will include the participation of a number of families that are selling their own products. The festival will also feature various heritage competitions and laser shows, as well as boat cruises.