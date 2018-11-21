Noura Almarzouqi: UAE aims to raise Emiratisation rate

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Her Excellency Noura Mohammed Almarzouqi has further lauded the efforts of the Sharjah Economic Development Department “SEDD” for organising this two-day Forum, launched on Tuesday 20th of November 2018, under the slogan “Future Economy Accelerators.. Knowledge.. Innovation.. and Developing Human Cadres”, at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

Concluding her statement, Her Excellency Noura Mohammed Almarzouqi has also highlighted the importance of participation of the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation, underscoring the Ministry’s commitment to showcase its experience aiming at actively promoting Emiratisation in the various economic sectors in the UAE.