Emirates SkyCargo named 'Cargo Airline of the Year'

The Global Freight Awards are held annually to recognise and reward innovation and achievement in the global freight industry and the award for the Air Cargo Carrier of the Year was finalised following a two-stage voting process open to the global readers of Lloyd’s Loading List.

The freight division of Emirates received the largest number of votes from the publication’s readership of freight forwarders and shippers for Air Cargo Carrier of the Year. This is a clear indication of positive customer sentiment towards Emirates SkyCargo as well as a strong measure of the successes of the carrier’s innovative and sector focused products and services.

"Our recent award wins in the UK and Portugal are a confirmation that our ‘customer-first’ strategy is working. It is also an endorsement of the efforts invested by our team both in Dubai and around the world. We are truly honoured to receive this recognition from our customers and stakeholders in the market," said Jeffrey Van Haeften, Emirates Vice President- Cargo Global Sales and Commercial - Europe.