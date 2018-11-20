Abdul Aziz Al Midfa: UAE Economic Planning Forum achieves UAE’s sustainable development

Al Midfa said that the oganisation of the fifth edition of the UAE Economic Planning Forum in the Emirate of Sharjah is an extension of the successes achieved in the previous editions.

He pointed out that he Forum aims to achieve linkage between all economic development departments in the UAE and integration among the various emirates as well as proposing ideas and exchanging of viewpoints about economic planning – related issues. “Identifying work hindrances and proposing suitable solutions and exchanging knowledge and expertise in the different field are also among the other aims of the Forum aspires to achieve”, Al Midfa continued.