Al Musharrkh: Sharjah FDI Forum discusses future economic trends

Al Musharrkh unveiled the forum’s comprehensive six-panel agenda, which will highlight the role of sustainable development in shaping the future of global economies.

Al Musharrk pointed out that the forum will be held under the theme, ‘Shaping the Future of Economies’ at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah.

CEO of Invest in Sharjah said that the Sharjah Forum on Foreign Direct Investment brings together about 30 speakers from the official dignitaries, in addition to local, regional and international economists.