Al Musharrkh: Sharjah FDI Forum discusses future economic trends

  • Tuesday 20, November 2018 in 1:51 PM
Sharjah24: Mohammed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, confirmed that fourth Sharjah FDI Forum, on 10-11 December in Sharjah will be Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah organised by Shurooq with the endorsement of the UAE Ministry of Economy and in strategic partnership with CNBC Arabia.
Al Musharrkh unveiled the forum’s comprehensive six-panel agenda, which will highlight the role of sustainable development in shaping the future of global economies.
 
Al Musharrk pointed out that the forum will be held under the theme, ‘Shaping the Future of Economies’ at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah.
 
CEO of Invest in Sharjah said that the Sharjah Forum on Foreign Direct Investment brings together about 30 speakers from the official dignitaries, in addition to local, regional and international economists.