Japan posts 449-billion-yen trade deficit as oil imports grow

Sharjah24 – dpa: Japan logged a trade deficit of 449.3 billion yen (4 billion dollars) in October for the first shortfall in two months as the imports of petroleum and liquefied natural gas surged, the government said Monday.

Japan’s trade surplus with the US fell 11 per cent to 573.4 billion yen as imports of petroleum and liquefied natural gas increased.

US Vice President Mike Pence urged Japan to conclude a bilateral trade agreement on goods and services during his two-day visit to Tokyo last week.