Japan posts 449-billion-yen trade deficit as oil imports grow

  • Monday 19, November 2018 in 3:07 PM
The value of outbound shipments climbed 8.2 per cent year-on-year to 7.2 trillion yen, while inbound shipments jumped 19.9 per cent to 7.7 trillion yen with imports of petroleum up 33.7 per cent and those of liquefied natural gas rising 49.3 per cent, the Finance Ministry said.
Sharjah24 – dpa: Japan logged a trade deficit of 449.3 billion yen (4 billion dollars) in October for the first shortfall in two months as the imports of petroleum and liquefied natural gas surged, the government said Monday.
 
Japan’s trade surplus with the US fell 11 per cent to 573.4 billion yen as imports of petroleum and liquefied natural gas increased.
 
US Vice President Mike Pence urged Japan to conclude a bilateral trade agreement on goods and services during his two-day visit to Tokyo last week.