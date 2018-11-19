Abu Dhabi, Alberta promoting investment cooperation

The two sides agreed to promote investment cooperation between Alberta and Abu Dhabi, with emphasis on petrochemicals and renewable energy projects, with Al Hajeri doubling on the government of Abu Dhabi's keenness to benefit from the Canadian expertise in areas of sustainable development.

He pointed out the developmental projects being carried out by the government of Abu Dhabi in a number of strategic sectors, primarily aviation, education, energy and petrochemicals, with the Canadian official underlining the importance of accelerating the exchange of bilateral visits to seize the economic opportunities up for grabs in various domains.

The non-oil trade between Abu Dhabi and Canada hit around AED842.8 million from January through September 2018, a growth of 32.7 on year, with Abu Dhabi's imports from Canada during the same period amounting to AED655.6 million and the UAE capital's exports to Canada standing at AED155.4million and its re-exports at AED31.7 million.