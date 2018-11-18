SCFD signs an agreement to provide “Tahseel” services

Through this agreement, Sharjah Central Finance Department is seeking to develop the Intelligent Receiving System "Tahseel", which will be able to serve all natural and legal persons working with the Government of Sharjah, in addition to facilitating the customers of the system and enabling them to perform many services.

His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh, Director General of Sharjah Finance Department, said: "The Government of Sharjah is seeking, under directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to apply the best systems to facilitate their customers, by finding different solutions to enable customers to pay the fees owed to them, and that these solutions are flexible and safe for all parties.