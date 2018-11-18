UAE Economic Planning Forum launches Tuesday

This Forum is hosted by Sharjah Economic Development Department “SEDD” and is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, with a strategic support from the Ministry of Economy and Abu Dhabi Economic Development Department.

The two-days Forum that is held in Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre will be attended by number of sheikhs, ministers, heads of local and federal departments and number of senior officials in the country.

The second day of the Forum, it will include number of speeches given by His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Ministry of Economy, His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, and HE Saif Mohammed Al Hajri, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi. Also, it will include honoring the strategic partners and sponsors.

Besides, SEDD Chairman illustrated that the UAE EPF is considered a leading platform to enhance cooperation and coordination between the Ministry of Economy and its partners from the economic development departments in all emirates. He carried on that such Forum will also contribute to reviewing the developments of the national economy and means of improvements through the next phase, in addition to discussing future development plans and initiatives according to UAE’s 2021 vision.

Furthermore, Al Suwaidi emphasized that SEDD is keen on to attain economic development plans within its strategy through organizing its activities and working towards achieving its objectives. Such a thing will contribute in the implementation of recommendations and initiatives that will enhance the contribution of the Emirate and effectively in the sustainable economic of the country.

Moreover, SEDD Chairman stated that the fifth session of the Forum that is held under the title “Future Economy Accelerators... Knowledge... Innovation.. and Developing Human Cadres” will help in presenting the latest economic changes as well as the implications resulting from them. He carried on that it will also discuss ways to promote economic growth and competitiveness in UAE, in addition to plans and programs to attract investment in the country. On the other hand, it works on adopting he best practices that will create a competitive environment to attract investment to the country, which is moving towards sustainable economic growth and the construction of a productive economy by 2021 as a result of the efforts between the public and private sectors.

From his side. , Abdelaziz Al Midfa, Deputy Director of Government Communication Department at SEDD and the Head of the Organizing Committee of the Forum, said that the UAE EPF is one of the most important events organized at the level of government entities in UAE. He stated that this Forum is held due to its close relationship to the processes of economic planning and sustainable development, which falls within UAE’s 2021 strategy and its general economic trends. Likely Al Midfa emphasized that SEDD pays great attention to achieve the objectives of the fifth session of the Forum. He specified that such thing will enhance integration, cooperation and mutual coordination in order to promote competitive advantages and prosperity. Similarly, he added that all of this will help in attaining a competitive and innovative knowledge-based economy according to the directives of the wise leadership.

AL Midfa pointed out that the objectives of the Forum are to achieve communication between all the economic development departments in UAE. He added that such thing will help in achieving integration between the different emirates, presenting ideas and exchange views on issues related to economic planning, identifying obstacles and offer suitable solutions to them as well as exchanging knowledge and experiences in various fields.

Moreover, Al Midfa said “The Forum is very important because it is the best occasion to introduce the areas of economic development in UAE as well as the improvement projects that it carries. Besides, we are working with the Ministry of Economy and different Economic Departments in UAE as part of our interest to attain the objectives of the strategic vision of 2021 and the general economic orientations of the country”.