‘Invest in Sharjah’ increases business prospects with EU investors

The annual event, which took place at the ExCel, is one of Europe’s biggest and largest platforms for businesses and suppliers looking to expand internationally, export or set up overseas operations to a number of global markets such as Africa, Asia, Pacific, MENA, Eastern Europe, ASEAN countries.

During a seminar titled "Sharjah: Your Gateway to the Middle East" at the "Foreign Direct Investment Expo", which took place on the sidelines of "Going Global", Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, outlined how Sharjah developed its economic infrastructure to boost and nurture emerging markets, and meet the requirements of British and European outbound investment.

Al Musharrkh highlighted how Sharjah’s ecosystem of infrastructure and business-friendly climate transformed the emirate into a business hub, a preferred investment destination in the MENA region, and home to major European businesses. He added how businesses took advantage of Sharjah’s economic business climate and the strategic location to diversify their business and expand to new markets in the region.

He highlighted the efforts of "Invest in Sharjah" that included building partnerships and joint-ventures with United Kingdom and European Union markets to facilitate new investments and improve the viability of mega-projects and SMEs across a number of the emirate’s emerging sectors.

The key emerging sectors "Invest in Sharjah" is focussing on are tourism, healthcare, environmental, logistics and trade. They addressed the technical and financial support they will provide to 60 business suppliers participating at the event, as well as develop infrastructural export growth and diversification of investments across an array of products, commodities, services and technologies.

Speaking on the participation of "Invest in Sharjah" at the event, Al Musharrkh explained, "Our evolving intra-Sharjah trade and investment policies, in addition to federal decrees such as the one recently issued by the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which aim to promote and attract foreign direct investment in line with national development policies, are among the key factors that allow us to push harder and more strategic with EU investors."

He continued, "We see events such as ‘Going Global’ as a key global platform to grant investors the opportunities to look at Sharjah from a number of business dimensions, and support them with a futuristic vision to their business activities and growth in the region."

Established in 2016, "Invest in Sharjah" is one of the emirate’s key economic growth drivers. It functions as a strategic facilitator to investors, servicing them with a 360-degree informative and physical support, allowing them a full understanding on processes, investment advantages and insights on key sectors that fit their business profiles in the emirate.