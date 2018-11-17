Minister of Economy reviews economic, development cooperation with French delegation

Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade Affairs, Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Assistant Under-Secretary for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry, Azza Suleiman, Member of the Federal National Council, and Raja Rabia, Consul-General of France in the Dubai, attended the meeting along with officials and representatives from both sides.

During the meeting, Al Mansouri and Lacravi exchanged views on current economic and trade developments in the international arena, particularly in Europe, while also highlighting the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and France across all levels, including political, economic, and cultural elements.

The two sides discussed the possibility of developing advanced models of cooperation in a number of vital sectors related to the fields of innovation, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, supporting small and medium enterprises and modern and emerging companies.