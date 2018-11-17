Industrial Cooperation and Supply Chain Conference launches Monday

The conference will be held under the Patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The conference, which will be hosted by the SCCI at its headquarters, will feature discussions on ways to develop the industrial sector and accelerate supply chains by taking advantage of the rapid digital transformation. This falls in line with the economic vision of Sharjah, as well as its strategy to diversify its sources of income and develop the industrial sector, which adheres to both the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071.

Held once every 2 years, the conference aims to review the challenges and opportunities in the manufacturing and trade sectors, and to create a platform that gathers business leaders and experts from the manufacturing and export sectors to discuss ways of developing production procedures in national manufacturing companies and institutions, in addition to exchanging knowledge and expertise on the best international practices and the latest mechanisms related to export procedures, and developing ways to convert established manufacturers in the country into exporters of products and services to the local and international Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’s).

A number of government institutions and entities that are related to the industrial sector and the supply chains in both the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah, in addition to a number of executives and experts from the UAE's largest private sector enterprises will participate in the conference.

The conference will focus on addressing the opportunities and challenges of utilizing industrial cooperation to enhance the capabilities of local manufacturers and enable them to supply components and services to both local and international Original Equipment Manufacturers, especially in the Defense, Aviation and Space industrial sectors. The conference will also be very effective in raising awareness and generating business leads for professionals working in related functions such as Sales, Contracts, Purchasing and Supply Chain Management.

Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), stressed that the organisation of the 2nd edition of the Industrial Cooperation and Supply Chain Conference comes as part of the SCCI’s commitment, as the appointed representative of the business community in the emirate, to assist its members in developing their resources, identifying new global markets, enhancing their competitiveness globally, and increasing their export opportunities.

Al Owais remarked that organising this event comes as a continuation of the success witnessed by the first edition of the conference, which contributed in drawing up the work program of the Sharjah Exports Development Center. He added that the work program resulted in the implementation of many initiatives that achieved the center’s vision to promote local industrial products and increase their rates of export, as part of its efforts to enhance Sharjah's position as a global destination for knowledge-based, innovative and sustainable businesses and industries.