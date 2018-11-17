China's Xi says world growth overshadowed by protectionism

China and the United States have been locked in an escalating trade war since President Donald Trump won the election in 2016. Trump has skipped the annual meeting of the 21-nation grouping, but U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will be speaking later in the day.

Fault lines were quick to emerge over the future of free trade as leaders gathered for an Asia-Pacific summit on Saturday, with some calling for radical change while others argued for a return to the status quo on globalization.

Earlier, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said countries needed to re-evaluate globalization and economic integration because it was leaving some people behind and fueling inequality.