SEDD Forum organises a preparatory workshop for UAE Economic Planning Forum

Dubbed ““Future Economy Accelerators... Knowledge... Innovation... and Developing Human Cadres”, the Forum will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the strategic support of the Ministry of Economy and the Abu Dhabi Economic Development Department.

Representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Economic Development Departments in the UAE took part in the workshop to review the experience of government accelerators and the ‘Bashr’ project (set up your business in the UAE in just 15 minutes), one of the most important strategic and qualitative initiatives that have been implemented recently through close cooperation with 50 local and federal government departments and entities involved in licensing economic activities in the UAE with the propose of promoting UAE’s competitiveness in doing business by allowing to start work within simple and fast electronic procedures not exceeding 15 minutes, while the initiative allows the establishment of about 1200 economic activities through a single platform.