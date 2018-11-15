'Oil and Gas 4.0 will transform our business, benefit people': ADNOC Group CEO

"At the core of Oil and Gas 4.0 is a basic truth," Dr Al Jaber said. "While advances in technology are impacting every industry, it is time to really focus on how it can evolve the oil and gas industry. The oil and gas industry must think differently, embrace disruption and step out of its comfort zone.

"At ADNOC, we believe Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and the Blockchain will enhance our operational efficiency, maximize our performance, drive our profitability and empower our people. Meanwhile, predictive analytics will significantly reduce our operational costs.

"Our ambition is to extend technology’s power across our entire value chain from drilling platforms to trading platforms."

In an opinion piece, published in The National newspaper, Dr. Al Jaber said ADNOC will embed innovation and advanced technologies into every part of its operations to help meet the predicted growth in energy demand in the future.

"Oil and Gas 4.0 is where our industry meets the 4th Industrial Revolution, an era where digital innovation will catalyse economic progress and drive demand for everything that depends on the hydrocarbon molecule – from power, to fuel and the countless products that enable modern life," Dr. Al Jaber said.

"We are at the beginning stages of an exciting chapter in the history of our industry. By embracing Oil and Gas 4.0 and opening up ourselves to the benefits of technology, we will transform our business, benefit our people and enable the next phase of global development."