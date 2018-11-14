ADNOC, Mubadala to explore global investment and growth opportunities

The agreement was signed by Abdulaziz Alhajri, Director of ADNOC’s Downstream Directorate and Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of Petroleum and Petrochemicals, Mubadala, during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Conference and Exhibition (ADIPEC) being held in Abu Dhabi. The signing was witnessed by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Group CEO and Managing Director of Mubadala.

Alhajri said, "This agreement is a natural evolution of the close relationship between ADNOC and Mubadala. It will ensure that, in partnership, we continue to maximise value from our hydrocarbon resources, in line with the leadership’s directives of stretching the value of every barrel of oil we produce. We look forward to jointly identifying and securing mutually beneficial value enhancing opportunities and securing more effective market access for our products."

Al Kaabi said, "Mubadala has an extensive and successful refining and petrochemical portfolio, which already has a number of strong partnerships with ADNOC. With the same shareholder, it was a very natural conclusion to reach that we should extend our collaboration into the global arena by pooling our technology, market knowledge, access to feedstock and operating experience."

Mubadala has successfully developed a diverse portfolio of refining and petrochemicals assets including, CEPSA, OMV, Cosmo Oil, PARCO, NOVA Chemicals and Borealis. The refining operations, in this portfolio, are renowned for their technical and commercial excellence and are net buyers of crude, while the petrochemical operations include leading proprietary technologies for production of polyolefins and other products.