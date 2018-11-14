FTA: Tax refunds for tourists scheme to go live on Sunday

The Authority revealed that preparations are underway for phase two of the Scheme, which goes into effect on December 16, 2018, allowing overseas tourists to claim refunds of taxes at all other UAE airports and land and sea ports that are taking part.

At a press conference held in Dubai on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, Federal Tax Authority Director General Khalid Ali Al Bustani revealed that the number of retailers linked to the electronic system has exceeded 4,500 stores, adding that the number of targets is expected to rise next month to include more retail outlets across the UAE as the Scheme enters its second phase. The company hired to operate the system, Planet, has completed all necessary tests to ensure the system is running efficiently and accurately.

Al Bustani addressed the audience at the conference, which included officials from the FTA and the Operator, asserting that there has been a significant turnout among retailers to register for the Tax Refunds for Tourists Scheme. ''The Authority continues to collaborate with the operating company to organise workshops and seminars that introduce retailers to the simplified procedures and mechanisms to register in the system,'' noted, adding that the Scheme’s digital system is the most advanced of its kind, and was developed following thorough studies to meet the highest quality standards and best practices, and to feed into the wider electronic tax system, which the UAE was one of the first countries to implement.

The Authority had outlined several conditions for a tourist to be eligible for a tax refund, namely: The tourist needs to be at least 18 years old; they must meet the criteria specified in Cabinet Decision No. (52) of 2018 regarding the Executive Regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. (8) of 2017 on VAT, whereby goods eligible for the Scheme are supplied to an overseas tourist who was on UAE soil when the purchase was made, and who intends to exit the UAE along with the purchased items within 90 days; the goods are actually exported out of the UAE by the tourist within 3 months of the date of supply.

The Federal Tax Authority gave a presentation during the press conference, introducing the Tax Refund for Tourists Scheme and clarifying how it would operate for both tourists and retailers . The presentation clarified various aspects of the Scheme, as well as the locations where tourists can apply for a refund, and contact details for the system operator for follow-up, which can be done through the FTA website (www.tax.gov.ae) or the operating company’s website (www.planetpayment.ae).