RUWAD reveals its new institutional identity

The new institutional identity was revealed during an event, which was held in Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. The event witnessed in the esteemed presence of His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah, His Excellency Sultan bin Haddah Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Board of Director of RUWAD Establishment, His Excellency Hamad Al Mahmoud, Director of RUWAD Establishment, and more than 150 individuals, who represented a number of Ministries and local and federal institutions, in addition to a number of business pioneers, owners of small and medium projects supported by RUWAD.

Commenting on the new identity, His Excellence Sultan bin Haddah Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Board of Director of RUWAD said, “The new institutional identity for RUWAD reflects the development witnessed by the Establishment since its launch in 2005 until today. Following the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, RUWAD works to enable and motivate the youth, and support them in their endeavour to carve a niche for themselves which also enhances the economic movement for Sharjah and the state in general.”

Al Suwaidi added: “The new institutional identity represents the start of a new phase of development and progress and reflects our obligation towards the business pioneers, whilst being a source of inspiration to them. Our aim at RUWAD is to contribute to the flourishment of the state economy and promoting its activities by encouraging the creative ideas of the upcoming and newly established entrepreneurs. He continued by saying: RUWAD Establishment seeks through its new institutional identity to be a comprehensive model that contributes in the development and sustainability of projects through its, multiple positive features. While capacity building and facilitating projects is one of the core objectives of RUWAD, it also aims to build long-term partnerships with other Establishments and authorities, to enable individuals to achieve their professional aspirations.”

The launch of the new institutional identity embodies the success phase witnessed by RUWAD Establishment, as well as confirms its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability, which is consistent with the nature of integrated services provided by RUWAD to its members of small and medium project owners. The new institutional identity design is distinguished by combination of simplicity and modernity in a simultaneous form to reflect the success achieved by RUWAD since its launch until today and its future vision.

Commenting on the new identity, His Excellency Hamad Al Mahmoud, Director of RUWAD Establishment said: RUWAD marks its success with outstanding data, wherein in the past few years, RUWAD has supported more than 300 projects, 179 of which are commercial, 114 service projects and nine industrial projects, as well as 60 percent of the projects are by young citizens, while the rest are by Emirati young women. The Establishment has provided direct and indirect funding for 36 projects, with a total value exceeding 18 million dirhams."

His Excellency Al Mahmoud added: "Since its establishment, RUWAD has launched and supported many successful projects aimed at serving the UAE community. It has not only supported and nurtured young people, but also motivated them to turn their ideas and dreams into reality”.

Noting that the Establishment has implemented more than 1530 training hours in capacity building program that have benefitted more than 3800 entrepreneurs, he further stated: During the past period, we have sought to improve the performance of our entrepreneurs through the qualification and refinement of their capabilities through educational and knowledge programs aimed at enhancing entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation, while the Establishment has provided more than 1,300 consultations to entrepreneurs."

During the event, a group of successful projects were displayed, which had the support of RUWAD during the last years. The founders of these chosen projects presented a glimpse about the most significant challenges, which they have faced during their first step in establishing their projects, as well as provided information on ways they have transformed these challenges to true opportunities, which spelt success for them in the long run.

Dr. Nouf Al-Raisi, owner of the Beverly Hills Skin, Hair and Nail Care Group, highlighted her situation and how she successfully achieved her dream of establishing the center supported by RUWAD. She said: "I was able to implement the idea of the center after graduating from the University of Dubai. I began the first steps of the project in 2008, after I received the support of the Establishment, which provided me with 300 thousand dirhams that enabled me to commence my project in 2009 in Muwaileh area. After less than 10 years, I have been able to overcome all the challenges that I faced initially. Today, Beverly Group is one of the most active centers in the Emirate of Sharjah with three branches in Muwaileh and we are looking forward to expanding in Khorfakkan and Kalba."

Eng. Abdullah Al Shamsi stated that RUWAD has contributed to achieve his dream of establishing a company for research and engineering consultancy called - SHAPE. It has become a successful model in the field of engineering design in the country as well as around the world. The company has contributed to promoting architectural development in the country, by integrating digital design and production techniques into the design process. He said: "SHAPE offers consulting and engineering research for a large number of projects in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and some Arab countries and Africa." He pointed out that the past few years had spelt success for him, with his company being awarded the best architecture in the Middle East award in 2012. He was also selected as one of 50 most influential figures in the region for two years consecutively, and also contributed his expertise to the design of rain room in Sharjah - one of the top five cultural buildings in the Middle East.

Similarly, Dr. Amal Ibrahim Al-Ali, said that the idea of establishing a center for management consulting and training was her dream in 2008 while studying in the UK. She was able to realize her dream thanks to the support of RUWAD Establishment, which provided all necessary support that led her to establish the Cardiff Center for Management Consulting and Training, which offers a range of administrative services and training.

On a final note, Dr. Shayma Nawaf Fawwaz confirmed that, RUWAD had supported her dream to open, GOSSIP Company that provides a range of healthy food products, in the region and internationally too. The company has branches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.