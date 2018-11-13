Sultan Bin Hadda: Ruwad's new identity is consistent with the nature of integrated services

Al Suwaidi added that Ruwad's new corporate identity reflects the evolution of the establishment since its inception in 2005 and continues to be a practical reflection of the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the new corporate identity of "Ruwad" marks the beginning of a new phase of development and progress. It reflects our commitment to and inspire the entrepreneurs in order to achieve better value that can contribute to the prosperity of the country's economy.