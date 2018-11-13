ADNOC signs concession with Italy’s Eni

The Ghasha Concession consists of the Hail, Ghasha, Dalma and other offshore fields. Eni will contribute 25% of the development cost of the multi-billion US dollar project.

The announcement follows the Supreme Petroleum Council’s approval of ADNOC’s new gas strategy, targeted to unlock and maximise value from Abu Dhabi’s substantial available gas reserves, as the UAE moves towards gas self-sufficiency and aims to transition from a net importer of gas to a net gas exporter.

The concession, which has a term of 40 years, was signed by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni.