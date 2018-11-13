Hamad Al Mahmoud: Ruwad has provided funding of AED 18 million for a number of projects

Hamad Al Mahmoud added to “Sharjah24”, over the past years, Ruwad has supported more than 300 projects, including 179 commercial projects, 114 service projects, 9 industrial projects, 60% of which are youthful citizens, and the rest is for UAE young women," he added. The Foundation provided direct and indirect funding to 36 projects with a total value exceeding the AED 18 million.

Al Mahmoud said that the Establishment has sought to improve the performance of the entrepreneurs by improving their abilities and refining them through educational and knowledge programs aimed at spreading the thought and culture of entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation, and providing more than 1300 consultations over the past years.