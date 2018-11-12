SEDD organises construction forum in 12-13 November

This Forum is organised by the Department in Muwaileh Suburb Council at the 12th and 13th of November with the participation of different local and private entities and companies operating in this sector.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, and His Excellency. Eng. Khalifa Al Tunaiji, Executive Council Member and Chairman of Sharjah Housing Directorate. The Forum will include number of counters for “factories in the construction sector" as well as accompanying workshops to discuss topics that benefit the visitors of the exhibition.

During the opening ceremony, the Chairman and number of officials were checking on the participating parties to look through their products and discuss their benefits with their owners. It is worth mentioning that the exhibition and Forum aim to the ones whom are going to build their houses, owners of construction companies, interior designers, architectures, and dealers of building materials.

His Excellency SEDD Chairman emphasized that the construction field is considered the first operational tool for the various economic and social sectors for any development plan for the sector's activities and projects.

Also, His Exellency added that the organization of the exhibition falls within SEDD’s efforts to encourage and stimulate economic activity in the emirate, as well as supporting investors in this sector. Besides, it helps in identifying the products of Sharjah factories, using the potentials available in Sharjah’s markets, and presenting the latest technologies in the areas of construction through the exhibition that is held over two days.

Furthermore, Al Suwaidi stated that the Department of Economic Development focuses on supporting the continuous improvement of the business environment in the emirate, which is one of the main stimulations to develop the economic work. All of this is done due to the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan in Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, according to the latest international economic standards and global changes. His Excellency added that the exhibition comes within the plans and programs of the Department, which aims to develop and strengthen cooperation with the federal and local government.

From her side, Mariam Nasir Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Industrial Affairs Department at SEDD, said that the Forum would include many events in addition to the displays of wooden furniture, marble and ceramic, interlock, air conditioning, electricity and lighting, glass and aluminum, and kitchen factories.

She illustrated that the exhibition and Forum include number of events on 12th and 13th of November such as ones for decoration and design for women only. These workshops are “Criteria and Tips in Designing your House” given by Eng. Salwa Al Marzouq from Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, whom will talk about and the decoration of dining room, living room, and bed room as well as “Art of Decoration” presented by 2XL. Thus, the second day will include hosting a consultant to give tips for the ones whom are to start building their houses to raise awareness about the practices to be avoided. Then, the second workshop will be about “Maintenance of Residential Facilities” given by Eng. Osama Rafat and Eng. Mohammed Mustafa from the Department of Housing.

Mariam Al Suwaidi stated that this event makes it easy for visitors to connect with investors and create the latest innovations. She carried on that the exhibition also offers visitors the opportunity to discover the solutions for industrial challenges they meet, making it easier to find and compare products.