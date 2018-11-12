Future planning is a cornerstone for building a strong sustainable economy

The Council called for adopting new economic plans and strategies that focus on using advanced sciences and technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to achieve positive and comprehensive economic outcomes that address global changes.

The participants also emphasised the importance of analyzing, aggregating and developing the latest innovative ideas to study new models that will help in continuing the traditional economic growth and the digital economy to meet the needs of the most pressing challenges on the economic agenda.

The Council will cooperate closely with the Global Future Council on the New Social Contract to lead a global dialogue on a new comprehensive approach for human-based economic growth, in light of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) that will reshape the future. In addition, the Council members convene regularly within a “follow-up council” to review the latest achievements and challenges.

The third Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils is held in Dubai, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in collaboration between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum. The meetings bring together more than 700 of the most relevant and knowledgeable scientists, futurists and experts, grouped in 38 expertise-based, thematic councils that discuss the future of vital sectors and develop practical solutions to challenging issues.