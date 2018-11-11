ADNOC hosts Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, met with the CEOs attending the third annual Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable. The roundtable brought together senior executives, representing many of the world’s leading oil, gas and petrochemical companies. The exclusive, invitation only, event was hosted by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO.

The roundtable, held under the Chatham House Rule to encourage openness of discussion, focused on the critical role oil and gas companies will play in enabling a step change in global growth as the fourth industrial age unfolds, in particular how advanced new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, predictive data and analytics and blockchain will enable oil and gas companies to help meet the world’s growing energy needs.

Dr. Al Jaber said, "This important gathering underlined Abu Dhabi’s convening power as a global hub for the world’s oil, gas and petrochemical industries and its position at the center of the conversation shaping the future of our industry. The Fourth Industrial Age will create many new opportunities for the oil and gas industry to contribute to growth and people’s prosperity for decades to come. This roundtable was an important opportunity for us to share insights and perspectives on the future of our industry and to deepen the understanding of the factors shaping the evolving energy landscape and how best to navigate them."

The roundtable was moderated by Dr. Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of HIS Markit. "The Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable provides a unique opportunity to discuss with leaders from around the world key issues and trends that will shape the future of the oil and gas industry and world energy," he said.

"This year focused in on the impact of technology and digitalisation, which has accelerated since 2014, and the different strategies and different ways it is being deployed. We also explored important emerging issues and trends, including those around ESG reporting. The global nature of the roundtable, convened by Abu Dhabi, enables us to bring together and learn from perspectives from different parts of the world."

The Abu Dhabi CEOs Roundtable took place on the eve of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, ADIPEC 2018, one of the world’s largest and most influential events for the global oil and gas industry, which opens at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on Monday.