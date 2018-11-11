UAE, Uruguay trade exchange reaches US$43.6 million in 2017

The Trade Policy Review between the UAE and Uruguay, issued by the Ministry of Economy, confirmed that the boom in the growth of trade relations registered between the two countries confirms that the bilateral economic relations are continuously developing, thus enhancing the exploration of more opportunities for partnership between the two sides in terms of trade exchange or investment opportunities.

The Trade Policy Review of Uruguay highlighted that the country's economic authorities implemented a package of macroeconomic stabilisation policies from 2011 to 2017.

The UAE's position on the global trade map is of strong relevance to the State's vision of promoting openness and cohesion with the global economy, developing its capabilities and building bridges of cooperation with all countries of the world.

Trade Policy Reviews are an exercise, mandated in the WTO agreements, in which member countries’ trade and related policies are examined and evaluated at regular intervals. Significant developments that may have an impact on the global trading system are also monitored.