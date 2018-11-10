SEDD approves selling used automobile and wedding services forms

The unified form for selling used cars is a unique one and different in details that ensures obtaining suitable car. Also, it identifies to the buyer the importance of knowing all of the details related to the car which ensures the right of all parties. Likely, it contributes in reducing the number of complaints and problems faced by purchaser as well as various main details that protect both consumer and provider. Besides, it clearly shows the articles, conditions, and everything related to buying used car before purchasing it.

Sultan bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, pointed out that the Department approved the form which was a success. Due to that, the number of complaints declined to around ten complaints in 2017 which only are mostly related to the insurance while there is no complaint related to the agreement. It should be noted that the new contract approved by SEDD helps in adding to the continuous development and improvement process applied by the Department.

As for the wedding services unified form, it was placed to clarify all details related to wedding services. Besides, if any change is made in any article of the contract, it should be written and signed by all parties.