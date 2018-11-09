SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations with Hungarian delegation

  • Friday 09, November 2018 in 11:46 AM
Sharjah24: Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised a business forum at its headquarters on Thursday, in the presence of Waleed Abdulrahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, Verani Miklosi, First Vice President of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a delegation of 28 officials and businessmen representing 19 government and private entities.
During the meeting, they agreed to enhance joint cooperation and exchange of information, experiences and invitations about future economic events in Sharjah and Hungary and to hold bilateral business meetings between businessmen from both sides.
 
The forum included a number of bilateral meetings between representatives of the sectoral working groups working in the Sharjah Chamber and the Hungarian businessmen. The Hungarian delegation toured the permanent exhibition of local industrial products located within the Chamber's headquarters.