Expo Centre Sharjah promotes its events at the World Travel Market in London

Expo Centre Sharjah’s participation in the event comes as part of an official delegation headed by the Sharjah Tourism and Commerce Development Authority, which includes a number of government and private agencies from Sharjah. The delegation’s participation in this global event is part of Sharjah’s efforts to showcase its tourist attractions, in accordance to the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to enhance the status of the emirate on the global tourism arena.

His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the participation of Expo Centre Sharjah in this global event for the 2nd year in a row, in cooperation with the Sharjah Tourism and Commerce Development Authority, comes as part of the strategic partnership that exists between the two sides to enhance Sharjah’s reputation and status on the regional and global business tourism arena, especially considering the vital role that the exhibitions and conferences industry plays in supporting the national economy.

Al Midfa remarked that the visit comes as part of the centre’s new strategic plan for 2018-2022, and as part of its foreign visits agenda, which aims to promote the centre’s global events and leading services, as well as the benefits and facilities that it offers to exhibitors. He pointed out that the centre is keen to participate in prominent global events, and cooperate with government institutions in Sharjah with the aim of enhancing the emirate’s reputation and leadership on the global exhibitions and business tourism arena. He stated that Expo Centre Sharjah is an integral part of achieving the Sharjah Tourism Vision 2021, which aims to attract more than 10 million tourists by the year 2021, in cooperation with its strategic partners.

The representatives of Expo Centre Sharjah that participated in the World Travel Market 2018, which receives significant attention from various international media outlets, will hold meetings with a number of participating organizations to encourage them to participate in the events organized and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah throughout the year, in addition to introducing the visitors of the exhibition from the British and Irish markets to the characteristics that distinguish Sharjah as a leading regional destination for business tourism.

Expo Centre Sharjah’s strategic plan includes the centre’s participation in a number of exhibitions, with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and some of this participation will be in cooperation with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority. Some of the most prominent exhibitions include the Moscow International Travel and Tourism Exhibition, the Arabian Travel Market, the Shanghai World Travel Fair, the Riyadh Travel Fair and other exhibitions, which will help to promote the Emirate of Sharjah all around the world by highlighting the events held by the centre, with the aim of enhancing the level of economic cooperation and trade exchange between Sharjah and various countries of the world.