ADNOC to convene global energy leaders in AD for third CEO Roundtable

The senior executives, representing many of the world’s major oil, gas and petrochemical companies, have been invited to the third Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO. The roundtable, a unique and exclusive, invitation only, gathering to be held under the Chatham House Rule to increase openness of discussion, will provide a high-level forum for dialogue on the evolving dynamics of energy industry.

The high-level participation is a demonstration of the convening power of Abu Dhabi as a global hub for the world’s oil and gas industry and its leadership in the conversation around the evolving energy mix.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Al Jaber said, "As we enter the fourth industrial age, the oil, gas and petrochemical industries have a critical role to play in enabling the step change in global growth, by ensuring economies have the energy and energy-based products they need. Breakthrough technologies, including artificial intelligence, data analytics and blockchain, can increase our potential to meet growing energy needs and deliver greater value to shareholders."

"The Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable is an ideal platform for leaders from the oil, gas and petrochemical sector to exchange views, share best practices and discuss solutions that can unlock greater opportunities now and into the future," he added.

The roundtable will be attended by Amin H. Al-Nasser, President and CEO of Saudi Aramco; Alfred Stern, CEO Borealis; Bob Dudley, Group Chief Executive of BP; Pedro Miro Roig, Vice Chairman and CEO of CEPSA; Wang Yilin, Chairman of CNPC; Claudio Descalzi, CEO of ENI; Hunter L. Hunt, President of Hunt Consolidated Energy; Sanjiv Singh, CEO of Indian Oil Company; Takayuki Ueda, President and CEO of INPEX: Tsutomu Sugimori, President of JXTG Holdings (JX-Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration); Nizar Al-Adsani, Deputy Chairman and CEO of KPC; Dr. Vagit U. Alekperov, President of LUKOIL; Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO Petroleum and Petrochemicals of Mubadala Investment Company.

Todd Karran, President and CEO of Nova Chemicals; Dr. Rainer Seele, Chairman and CEO of OMV; Vicki A. Hollub, President and CEO of OXY; Dr. Antonio Costa Silva, Chairman of the Management Commission of Partex; Carlos Trevino, CEO of PEMEX; Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, President and Group CEO of Petronas; Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Total; Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell and Raoul Restucci, Managing Director of Petroleum Development Oman; Dr. Josephine Wapakabulo, CEO of Uganda National Oil Company; Nassef Sawiris, CEO of OCI; Kim Jun, President and CEO of SK Innovation; Dr. Carlos Saturnino Guerra Sousa e Olivera, Chairman and CEO of Sonangol Group; and Rovnag Ibrahim Abdullayev, President of SOCAR, will also attend the event.

The Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable will take place on the eve of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, ADIPEC, 2018, one of the world’s largest and most influential events for the global oil and gas industry.