China’s Xi promises to boost exports, open the economy at import fair

Xi, who has positioned himself as a defender of free trade in contrast with US President Donald Trump’s more protectionist policies, called on other countries to "pursue an open policy, explicitly oppose protectionism and unilateralism and strive to enhance the level of opening up."

"Openness brings progress, while seclusion leads to backwardness," Xi said in his keynote speech at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, which was joined by about 3,000 companies from around the world.

China, battered by a protracted tariff war with the United States, is trying to boost trade with other parts of the world. Beijing, however, faces criticism about maintaining high tariffs and strict market barriers while benefitting from other countries’ market openness.

Addressing concerns that the US trade war has contributed to slowing down the economy, Xi said China’s economy is "truly performing well within the reasonable range."