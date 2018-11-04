FCA launches unified national customs strategy

Ali bin Subaih Al Kaabi, Customs Commissioner and Chairman of the FCA, said that the strategy is a key step in unifying the country’s customs sector, and is part of the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071.

In his opening speech at the launch, Al Kaabi stressed that the strategy includes one vision and mission, and five institutional values that the national customs sector and local customs departments must aim to achieve through five strategic goals, which will involve 26 initiatives and 68 activities that will be measured by 18 indexes.

He also pointed out that the strategy aims to improve the level of local, federal and international customs work, and establish a joint security system between all national customs departments.

He explained that local and international customs departments are facing a series of challenges, due to regional and global security and economic developments, as well as growing competition between countries.

Al Kaabi thanked the country’s wise leadership for its directives and support for the customs sector, as well as Sheikh Mansour for sponsoring the strategy, launching the ceremony, and supporting the authority’s plans.

During a press conference that was held on the sidelines of the strategy’s launch, Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahej, Executive Director of the Customs Affairs Sector, stated that the strategy will not include any new customs fees or a raise in any current fees, and will not affect the collection of customs fees and revenues, since local departments that currently collect these fees will continue to do so.

An agreement related to the first three goals will be reached between the FCA and local customs departments, while the authority will implement the fourth and fifth goals, he added.

The fourth goal is to provide administrative services at the highest standards of quality, efficiency and transparency, while the fifth goal is to establish a culture of innovation.