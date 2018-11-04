Shurooq unveils Sharjah’s latest leisure and eco-tourism assets at WTM London

Exhibiting at the Sharjah Pavilion led by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), Shurooq seeks to make the most of the show’s global reputation to present its diverse offerings, which have been either newly developed or revamped, with a strong focus on authenticity and experientialism.

These include Shurooq’s premier leisure and outdoor entertainment destinations including the Al Montazah Parks, Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism project, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Qasba, Al Noor Island, as well as Sharjah City Sightseeing bus tours.

Thousands visiting the fair can also look forward to new announcements about Shurooq’s latest achievements in ecotourism under its ‘Sharjah Collection’ brand, which has added a new dimension to Sharjah’s and the UAE’s hospitality offerings. They will be sharing latest updates about the recently-opened Kingfisher Lodge, a tranquil waterside retreat nestled in the east coast of Sharjah managed by Mantis Collections, as well as Al Bait Hotel, a luxury heritage hotel residing in the emirate’s largest and most ambitious historical preservation project, Heart of Sharjah, and managed by GHM.

Figures released by SCTDA reveal that Sharjah’s hospitality sector revenues witnessed a 7.8% increase during early 2017, reaching AED372 million. They also revealed that occupancy rates at its hotels reached 70% in that same year, indicating an exponential rise number of regional and global travellers to the emirate. By 2019, the emirate plans to attract AED830 million in investments across its hospitality sector.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, COO of Shurooq, said: “This year, Shurooq has attained new milestones with regards to diversifying Sharjah’s rich portfolio of leisure and tourism offerings. It was essential to showcase our achievements and new offerings on this prestigious platform. Through our on-going efforts, we want to attract unique investments to a wide range of offerings and services across our destinations, and collaborate with reputable global brands who will bring their world-class delivery to our destinations, which visitors will enjoy alongside our warm Arabian hospitality.”

He continued: “Our aim is to connect with visitors and global travel communities to Sharjah’s truest offerings in leisure, culture and eco-tourism, which are unique to the region and have not been offered before.”

He added: “Our annual participation with SCTDA at WTM reflects on our commitment to support SCTDA’s and Sharjah’s ambition to attract 10 million tourists by 2021, and showcase and promote our latest offerings, developments, events, festivals across a variety of destinations developed by Shurooq at the world’s largest tourism exhibition.”

World Travel Market London is a stage where numerous major products and solutions are showcased, and a meeting place for experts in the travel and tourism sector in the Middle East. It enhances the region’s share of the global travel market, which is worth billions of dollars at the international level.

Founded in 2009, Shurooq aims to achieve social, cultural, environmental and economic development in Sharjah and the UAE based on the emirate’s distinct Arab and Islamic culture to create a unique sociocultural fabric. It strives to develop the emirate by adopting best international standards in providing high-end services that help draw local, regional and international investment.