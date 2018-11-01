Sharjah Chamber praises the FDI Law

Mohamed Ahmed Amin pointed out that the issuance of the Foreign Direct Investment Law reflects the rapid pace of work and the continuous efforts exerted by UAE to achieve the axes and serve its national strategies aimed at strengthening the UAE's status as a global center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"The new law creates a new business environment in the UAE that is innovative and will contribute to the country's economic diversification policy and increase its competitiveness as a leading economic hub on the global map," His Excellency Mohamed Amin said.