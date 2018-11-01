Sharjah Chamber praises the FDI Law

Sharjah24: His Excellency Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, confirmed that Law No. (19) of 2018 on Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), is a new step taken by the UAE in its relentless march towards the achievement of the “UAE Centennial 2071” and its quest to reach the top position in the world in various fields.
Mohamed Ahmed Amin pointed out that the issuance of the Foreign Direct Investment Law reflects the rapid pace of work and the continuous efforts exerted by UAE to achieve the axes and serve its national strategies aimed at strengthening the UAE's status as a global center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
 
"The new law creates a new business environment in the UAE that is innovative and will contribute to the country's economic diversification policy and increase its competitiveness as a leading economic hub on the global map," His Excellency Mohamed Amin said.