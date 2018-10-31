UAE's advanced ranking on WB Ease of Doing Business report hailed

Sharjah24 – WAM: The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority (FCSA) has lauded the great strides made by the UAE on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business report where the country jumped 10 places to the 11th position globally in 2019 from 21st position last year to lead the Arab world for the sixth consecutive year.
"More than 50 officials and experts from different state departments worked within an executive task force throughout the year with an FCSA team to develop ideas and proposals and launch programmes, initiatives and working papers to advance the country's rankings on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report, and document before the entire world the significant achievements made by the UAE," said FCSA Director General Abdullah Nasser Lootah.
 
The team paid a series of field visits to the WB premises in Washington towards this end, he added.
 