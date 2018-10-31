SEDD receives “Sheraa” delegation

This meeting was held in order to support and enable youth to launch their projects, develop the business environment in Sharjah, and enhance the emirate’s status as an attractive center for emerging companies. Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), headed the delegation and received by His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, and number of officials from the Department.

At the beginning of the meeting and after welcoming the delegation, the Department highlighted the importance of this visit and its role in enhancing the various cooperation relations and speeding up the development process. Also, it displayed the two parties’ concerns to contribute constructively to the sustainable economic development of Sharjah through the optimal use of technical and human resources, and the provision of all services and facilitate them to entrepreneurs.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed means of cooperation to support Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival in its second session. This Festival is considered a platform that brings together a group of young investors and entrepreneurs from all over the world so that they can discuss creative youth ideas, and discuss different ideas and experiences that will help in improving their projects.

It should be noted that the work on developing Sharjah’s economy is one of the main tasks of the department to achieve its vision of leading the process of comprehensive development to achieve competitive and diversified knowledge-based economy. This vision is based on SEDD’s strategic plan that calls for contributing at leading the comprehensive economic development in the emirate of Sharjah.

From its side, the delegation expressed their thanks and gratitude for the great hospitality of SEDD. They also stressed the keen on the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination with the Department, which contributes to the development of the mutual work system to find outputs that serve all parties to improve the levels of service provided to entrepreneurs. They explained that such a thing goes in line with UAE’s approach to create a strong and solid economy that is characterized by knowledge and sustainability in order to support the entrepreneurial environment in Sharjah and promote its position as an attractive center for emerging companies in all sectors.

Finally, the two parties emphasized on the importance of strengthening future cooperation, which go in line with the standards of government service that the federal and local government looks forward to.