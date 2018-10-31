Facebook expects rising costs to combat scandals to moderate after 2019

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg repeated the company's warning that growing user interest in private messaging, video and safer content would cause costs to rise faster than revenue for “some time.” But he said he was focused on bringing them in line.

That same guidance three months ago sparked Facebook's biggest one-day sell-off as some investors braced for dire results. The third-quarter performance and revised guidance suggested that the downward trend would be more gradual and taper off after 2019, financial analysts said.

Shares of Facebook traded up about 3 percent after updating its forecast. They reversed course several times, falling and gaining as much as 5 percent, during an hour of volatility after closing on Tuesday up 2.9 percent at $146.22.

Facebook, Amazon.com Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc had suffered a battering over the last month on Wall Street after leading a years-long rally. Slowing growth has been a top concern, and Facebook's weak results did not squash those fears.