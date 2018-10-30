100 speakers at 2nd edition of SEF 2018

The two –day event, which translates the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support entrepreneurs locally and globally, will see the participation of 100 speakers from around the world.

The Festival, held under the patronage of Sheikha Budour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), will bring together leading entrepreneurs, investors, government and private sectors, to explore opportunities and future of growth, draws investment map, enhance the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation of young entrepreneurs at this moment of great growth in small and medium-sized businesses.

SEF offers a series of sessions and workshops to attract young people, startup and other stakeholders in the business world through a series of motivational ideas, exchange of experiences, interactive dialogues and workshops.

The event hosts leaders, experts and decision-makers from the government, academia, technology, business and other key sectors. Participants in the event include the region's most influential startups to showcase their activities in the festival, which offers an opportunity to compete in promoting start-ups to win prizes announced during the festival.

The festival offers space for young people, including inspirational sessions, workshops, special discussion sessions with key figures and educational institutions to inspire them to present inspirational entrepreneurial ideas. The festival will also launch a programme under the title “Entrepreneurs future Lab” in cooperation with Youth Councils to form a platform for leading young entrepreneurs to formulate effective strategic policies and plans to address the current challenges in the business market.

Held in partnership with Sharjah Islamic Bank and a gold partnership with Sharjah Media City (SHM), Sharjah Asset Management, the festival celebrates the Seffy Awards, launched by Sheikha Budour bint Sultan Al Qasimi in 2017, in three categories in honour of entrepreneurs in the UAE, who dare change labour market rules and risk inventing new investment ideas. Twelve promising local entrepreneurs will be honoured during the festival.

Sheraa offers an opportunity for those wishing to register and get tickets at:

sharjahef.com.